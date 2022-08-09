Damaged historic Preble County covered bridge to be closed for months

There were no injuries. The driver was cited for diving on a closed roadway and failure to control his vehicle.

Doug Brubaker, who lives nearby, looks at the damage after a semi tractor trailer got stuck attempting to cross the covered, one lane Brubaker Bridge on Brubaker Road Friday evening, Aug. 5, 2022 in Preble County. The roof of the bridge suffered damage when the trailer became lodged under it.

The Brubaker Covered Bridge, built in 1887, was rehabbed in 2001 by the Preble County Engineer’s Office, and remains an active, working bridge.

County Engineer Kyle Cross said the bridge sustained damage Friday night mainly to the roof, but much of the load-carrying trusses were not as badly damaged. The trailer, which was empty, was what failed to clear the bridge roof.

He said the process of assessing the damage, finding a consultant and bidding the repair project will take a while.

“We are hoping to have it back open by the end of 2023,” Cross said. “We want it to continue to be used by the public. It is the oldest bridge we have that you can still drive through. The covered bridges are as much of the fabric of Preble County as anything. We fixed in once, we can fix it again.”

The sheriff said the last he heard, Ohio 122 near Gratis is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 16.