Dave Chappelle wins Emmy for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dave Chappelle won his fifth career Emmy Award for hosting “Saturday Night Live” at the Television Academy’s creative arts awards ceremony held Sunday, Sept. 12.
Chappelle won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his Nov. 6 post-election appearance, featuring musical guests Foo Fighters. The episode was the comedy series’ most-watched episode last season, drawing 9.1 million viewers. It was also the highest-rated “SNL” episode in three-and-a-half years.
In addition to previously winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “SNL” in 2017, Chappelle’s Emmy victories include two last year for his variety special “Sticks and Stones.” And he stands a good chance of winning three more Emmys this weekend. After all, his acclaimed Netflix special “8:46” received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In fact, Chappelle shares the directing nomination with “American Factory” Academy and Emmy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs.
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, featuring a limited audience of nominees and guests, will mark a return to live telecast following last year’s virtual edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.