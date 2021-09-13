Dave Chappelle wins Emmy for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chappelle won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his Nov. 6 post-election appearance, featuring musical guests Foo Fighters. The episode was the comedy series’ most-watched episode last season, drawing 9.1 million viewers. It was also the highest-rated “SNL” episode in three-and-a-half years.

In addition to previously winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “SNL” in 2017, Chappelle’s Emmy victories include two last year for his variety special “Sticks and Stones.” And he stands a good chance of winning three more Emmys this weekend. After all, his acclaimed Netflix special “8:46” received nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In fact, Chappelle shares the directing nomination with “American Factory” Academy and Emmy Award winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs.