Dayton Air Show: Gates now open as second day events take off

Day Two of the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is under way.
Gates opened at 9 a.m. for today’s show.
The traffic that clogged roads leading into the show Saturday were absent on the way into it today.
Skies over the show were partly cloudy, but spokeswoman Shiela Wallace said that would not change the day’s planned activities.
“We do not postpone the start of the show for clouds,” said Wallace.
Today, the feature flying show will be held from noon to 4:15 p.m, but there will be a host of ground-based “static displays” all the way through 6 p.m. including the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-15 and the Army CH-47F.
The Navy’s Blue Angels are the headline act. With their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Blue Angels can reach up to 700 mph and fly as close as 18 inches apart. The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels alternate as the show’s crowning performance every other year.
