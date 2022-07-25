Dayton Air Show: What will you see this weekend?

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will lead off the show, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will end it, according to the official schedule.

In the air and on the ground spectators can see a variety of modern and historic airplanes and helicopters. The 2022 show will feature more aircraft on static display than in previous years, Wallace said.

“We have a B-52 bomber coming in,” she said.

Ground displays include many modern aircraft, plus a World War II-era Mitchell B-25 bomber and a DC-3 airliner from 1937.

Ten-minute rides on a Bell UH-1H Huey helicopter are available for $110, while 10-minute solo rides on a Bell AH-1F Cobra attack helicopter cost $625.

Among the flying demonstrations is “Tora! Tora! Tora!,” a re-creation of the attack on Pearl Harbor with replica Japanese planes and a “wall of fire” pyrotechnic show.

“Both days you will see that happening,” Wallace said.

Aerobatic flier Kevin Coleman performed years ago at the Dayton show as part of the “Stars of Tomorrow” program, Wallace said. Now he’s back on his own.

The show was cancelled in 2020, and a drizzly weekend in 2021 drew about 40,000 people, down roughly a third from some previous years.

For this year most specialty tickets are sold out, Wallace said. Some “family pack” and higher-priced individual pavilion seats were still available as of Friday; otherwise only general admission tickets remain.

There will be plenty of food and beverage vendors at the family event, and a full medical team available for any emergency needs, Wallace said. Full details are available at www.daytonairshow.com.

Wallace suggests attendees wear light-colored clothing, bring sunscreen and remember to stay hydrated.

How to go:

What: CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Aerial shows will take place noon to 4:15 p.m. both days. Aircraft displays on the ground are accessible open to close.

Where: Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Drive.

Tickets: One-day tickets are available at www.daytonairshow.com, at Dayton and Cincinnati Kroger stores, or at the gate. For general admission, ages 5 and under get in free. Those ages 6-11 or 60 and above will pay $17 at Kroger, or $20 plus a $2 fee online or at the gate. Ages 12-59 will pay $22 at Kroger, or $30 plus a $2 fee online or at the gate.

Parking: Single-car parking passes bought online are $12 plus a $1.20 fee, and $15 at the gate. Passes for buses and RVs are $22 plus the fee. At the gate, only cash will be accepted for parking.