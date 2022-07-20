Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Air Force legend

“Wilma’s one of the most decorated women ever to serve in the United States military,” Biden said during the ceremony. “She enlisted in the 1950s because she wanted to become a leader. She did that, and more, becoming the first woman in almost every leadership role she held in nearly 30 years in uniform.

Following her commission as a second lieutenant in January 1957, Vaught continued to break barriers throughout her Air Force career, paving the way for other service members to strive and reach their full potential. At the time of her retirement, she was one of only seven female generals in the entire U.S. military.