Dayton approves police use of video-sharing technology after heated hearing

Dayton police plan to use the technology downtown during a pilot program that is expected to last until the end of June. The pilot program is being paid for by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Turner-Sloss and Fairchild said the whole point of the pilot program is to see if the technology is effective and what impact it might have on the community.

Commissioners Shaw and Joseph and Mayor Mims said the city will have plenty of opportunities to evaluate the value of the Fusus system and the commission can always decide to not approve funding for it if they feel it is problematic or does not meet expectations.

Fusus will allow the police department to access live streaming video and recorded footage from cameras that belong to businesses and other private owners.

The program is entirely voluntary and camera owners can dictate under what circumstances police can access their video and devices, said Dayton police Major Paul Saunders.

Police already ask for and receive video footage all the time from people who own private security cameras, and the Fusus system will simply speed up and streamline that process, he said.

Camera owners can give police access to their lives streams on a conditional basis, where they set the terms, Saunders said.

Police also plan to create a Fusus camera registry. Camera owners who participate notify police that they have a private security camera and provide its location and their contact info so officers can easily get a hold of them when incidents occur, police said.

Multiple people who spoke in favor of the Fusus technology said the security cameras police will be able to access are located in public spaces where people should not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

But some community members said the city and police department have not imposed meaningful safeguards to ensure that police will not misuse how and when they access live and recorded video. Some community members also said the police department failed to meet the requirements of the city’s surveillance technology ordinance, which lays out the steps police must take before new law enforcement tech can be implemented.

Members of the commission clashed multiple times during the hearing and there also were a few tense exchanges with police officials.

