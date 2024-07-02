Dayton Arcade to host free weekly arts and wellness sessions

“Art has long been recognized as a powerful medium for self-expression, reflection, and communication. The diverse array of artworks within our walls become a catalyst for dialogue, providing visitors with an opportunity to engage in open conversations about mental health,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “In this setting, the visual language of art serves as a bridge, allowing individuals to express and share their emotions, fostering empathy, and encouraging a deeper understanding of the complex issues surrounding mental well-being.”

Each session will begin with a guided focus on a specific work of art or architecture, the release said. Attendees will be encouraged to observe, reflect on the colors, shapes and emotions, and to carry that sense of mindfulness into their wellness sessions.

“By weaving discussions of wellness into the art experience, we not only enhance our appreciation for art but also create a safe space for meaningful conversations that contribute to breaking the stigma surrounding these critical aspects of human existence,” Buttacavoli said.

The following sessions will be offered at the Arcade:

Yoga (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays with Day Yoga Studio of Dayton and guest instructors)

Qigong (Noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1 and 8 with Leslie Dworkin)

Dance Movement Therapy (Noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5 with Anson Lampe)

Mindfulness & Meditation (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays with Dr. Kunal Desai, Brian Jones and Uma Mullapudi from The Heartfulness Institute of Beavercreek)

Chair Yoga for Seniors (11 a.m. to noon Saturdays with Cynthia Brooks from Day Yoga Studio of Dayton)

Wednesday and Thursday programs will be held in the Arcade’s Rotunda. Friday and Saturday programs will be held in The Contemporary Dayton.

MORE DETAILS

All sessions are free. Attendees must register at eventbrite.com.

The Dayton Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth St. and The Contemporary Dayton is located at 25 W. Fourth Street. Metered street parking is available on the Fourth Street side of the Arcade and Pretzinger Lane. Additional parking is available at the Reibold Building Garage at 25 W. Fifth St.