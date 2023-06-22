Dayton area home sales down for ninth straight month; sale prices keep rising

Home sales in the Dayton region continue to decline in a year-over-year basis, but the price at which they are sold continues to rise, according to statistics released this morning by Dayton Realtors.

There were 5,238 sales reported for the first five months of 2023, a 15% decrease from 2022 when 6,186 transactions occurred over the same time span, according to Dayton Realtors Multiple Listing Service, which includes Montgomery, Greene, Warren, Darke and Preble counties.

The average sales price year-to-date stood at $245,623 and represented an almost 4% rise over 2022′s year-to-date numbers. The median sales price also grew, from $197,950 in 2022 to $210,000 through May 2023, a six percent increase.

Sales of single-family homes and condominiums in May totaled 1,323, a 14% decrease from the 1,537 sales reported in May 2022, the ninth consecutive month of year-over-year losses.

The drop in home sales continued the same pattern from previous months in 2023, with a strong demand being held up by a lack of available properties, according to Dayton Realtors.

The median sales price in May came in at $225,000, beating last year’s figure by 2%. The average price of $260,012 fell short of last year’s price by just 1%. Sales volume generated by May’s activity totaled $344 million, a nearly 15 percent decline from last May.

There were 1,493 new listings added in May, down 26% from last year’s 2,034, while year-to-date listings tallied 6,328, an 18% drop from last year.

Total inventory showed 989 properties available at month’s end, representing a supply of just under one month based on May’s pace of sales.