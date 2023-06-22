Restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates set for core Centerville site

The building that was formerly home to Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Centerville will soon be a new restaurant aiming to offer a new experience upon each visit.

Meridien should open by this fall at 28 W. Franklin St., Rhonda and Matt Hiatt of Centerville told this news outlet.

“We will be specializing in cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world,” Rhonda Hiatt said. “We have been very fortunate to do a lot of travel around the world and we’ve had some amazing experiences, but at home we don’t have a lot of more upscale cocktail, really nice glass of wine, charcuterie plate ... (type places).”

Before the restaurant can open, it will undergo extensive renovations to its interior and exterior, Hiatt said.

Rather than “a bar experience,” of which there are many in the region, Hiatt said, the couple wants Meridien to be “a place where community and culture can kind of intersect and have some really great experiences.”

“We want to make sure that every time you come in, it’d be a little bit different, kind of like when you travel somewhere that you might have been before or you’ve never been before, there’s always a bit of discovery and exploration and just like a really fun time where you can socialize with friends, meet new people, and really relax and enjoy yourself,” she said.

Sweeney’s closed late last year. It was founded in 1994 by Ron and Christy Sweeney, who sold it in 2012 and went on to launch Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering two years later. A restaurant has operated out of the Franklin Street space since 1959, when an Italian restaurant named Antonio’s opened there.