Dayton area mail thefts: Sen. Brown urges next step in fighting thefts

The newspaper reported that Frank Albergo, national president of the postal police officers association, said mail theft arrests dropped from more than 2,000 in fiscal year 2019 to a projected 1,200 in fiscal 2022 after a federal policy restricted their arrest powers in 2020.

“It’s a disaster, it really is,” Albergo told this newspaper.

Brown has argued that the Postal Service’s decision to halt the practice of having Postal Police Officers (PPO) — members of the nation’s first and oldest federal law enforcement agency — patrol along mail carrier routes and around USPS collection boxes was “misguided.”

In past months, items have been stolen from at least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area.

“This decision is making mail carriers and the communities they serve less safe, and must be reversed,” the senator wrote last month.

