Dayton-area residents react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service

Shnider also said people thanked them for showing the funeral services.

Sarah Lombdim was among patrons at The Pub in Beavercreek watching the funeral.

“I feel like this is going to be a major event in our lives. She has been in reign for 70 years and it is just something we need to pay attention to,” Lombdim said.

Jude Manz, another customer, has English heritage.

“This is the only thing that a lot of people have known for a long time so we should cherish that,” Manz said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 and her funeral occurred today on Sept. 19.

