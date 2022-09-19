Dayton-area residents react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service

People in the Dayton region are reacting to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession and death.
Stacey Shnider, manager of The Pub in Beavercreek, opened doors early to the public Monday.
“We wanted to open our doors with our British culture and allow people to come in and pay the respects for the queen,” Shnider said. “We are going to be televising it all day for anybody who wants to come in and watch what is going on and see what’s going in London right now.”
Shnider said they had a really nice turnout Monday morning with a full dining room. She added it was touching to see how people stood for her.
“We were greatly honored to be a place they went to,” she said.
Shnider also said people thanked them for showing the funeral services.
Sarah Lombdim was among patrons at The Pub in Beavercreek watching the funeral.
“I feel like this is going to be a major event in our lives. She has been in reign for 70 years and it is just something we need to pay attention to,” Lombdim said.
Jude Manz, another customer, has English heritage.
“This is the only thing that a lot of people have known for a long time so we should cherish that,” Manz said.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 and her funeral occurred today on Sept. 19.
