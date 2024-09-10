Dayton-bound Joby extends global reach with UAE plans

Joby is making similar inroads in other markets. In February, Joby signed an agreement with Dubai to launch air taxi services in the Emirate of Dubai.

And in April, Joby expanded its partnership with the UAE through a multilateral memorandum of understanding with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to establish air taxi services in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Bevirt said in a release Tuesday that Joby is ready to “lay the groundwork for one of the world’s first electric air taxi networks, delivering fast, clean and quiet journeys using our revolutionary aircraft.”

Joby aircraft are toued as a quick, quiet way for travelers to get from city centers to big airports.

The air operator certificate is required to operate commercial air transport in the UAE.

Joby completed a similar process in the United States to receive its Part 135 air carrier certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in May 2022 and has operated traditional aircraft in the U.S. for more than two years.

Production of components for Joby electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) will begin in Dayton early next year, Greg Bowles, Joby’s head of government relations and regulatory affairs, told the Dayton Daily News last month.

Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The company said a journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, which typically takes 45 minutes by car, is expected to take just 10 minutes with its aircraft.