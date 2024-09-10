Dayton-bound Joby extends global reach with UAE plans

Air taxi manufacturer Joby Aviation, Inc., which has Dayton manufacturing plans, has taken the first steps towards becoming a certified air taxi operator in the United Arab Emirates, laying the groundwork for one of the world’s first electric air taxi networks.
Joby said its founder and chief executive, JoeBen Bevirt, met with Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, and presented Joby’s letter of intent to initiate an air operator certificate application.
Joby is making similar inroads in other markets. In February, Joby signed an agreement with Dubai to launch air taxi services in the Emirate of Dubai.
And in April, Joby expanded its partnership with the UAE through a multilateral memorandum of understanding with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to establish air taxi services in Abu Dhabi and beyond.
Bevirt said in a release Tuesday that Joby is ready to “lay the groundwork for one of the world’s first electric air taxi networks, delivering fast, clean and quiet journeys using our revolutionary aircraft.”
Joby aircraft are toued as a quick, quiet way for travelers to get from city centers to big airports.
The air operator certificate is required to operate commercial air transport in the UAE.
Joby completed a similar process in the United States to receive its Part 135 air carrier certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in May 2022 and has operated traditional aircraft in the U.S. for more than two years.
Production of components for Joby electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) will begin in Dayton early next year, Greg Bowles, Joby’s head of government relations and regulatory affairs, told the Dayton Daily News last month.
Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The company said a journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, which typically takes 45 minutes by car, is expected to take just 10 minutes with its aircraft.
About the Author