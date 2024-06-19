Dayton-bound: Navy Blue Angels set to arrive around 4 pm

BreakingNews
EdChoice vouchers: Students living in suburban districts part of largest use increase in Ohio

1 hour ago
Heads-up: If you’re anywhere in the vicinity of Dayton International Airport this afternoon, you may see some blue Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets looking incredibly sleek and incredibly cool.

It’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show time this weekend, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is set to begin arriving this afternoon at about 4 p.m.

ExploreCelebrating a half-century of the Dayton Air Show takes hard work, relationships

Weather, maintenance or other issues may alter that schedule.

The Blue Angels will be the show’s headline act this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at Dayton International Airport.

The Blue Angels typically perform their brand of head-turning, car-alarm-triggering, window-shaking aerial performances around 60 times annually at 30 shows or events across the country every year. The Dayton Air Show typically gets the Blue Angels one year and the Air Force Thunderbirds the next.

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

If you want to go the show, here’s what to know:

The show will be June 22 and 23. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Air show organizers ask visitors to arrive early. Expect large crowds and heavy traffic.

For tickets, go to daytonairshow.com. There is no call booth. Tickets include general admission parking.

The show will be on the east side of Dayton International Airport: For general admission parking, take the Northwoods Boulevard exit from Interstate 75 and follow the signs.

