Dayton breaks 54-year-old record for rainfall

April is over, but spring showers are lingering in the Dayton area.
The city set a new record for rainfall on May 6, breaking the previous 54-year record.
On Tuesday, 1.16 inches of rain was recorded in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The previous record was 0.91 inches, set in 1971.
...RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL SET AT DAYTON OH...— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 6, 2025
Dayton has recorded precipitation every day this month, with 3 inches of rain recorded so far in May.
More rain could be on its way. Spotty showers are possible tonight in southwest Ohio and another round of rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.
