Dayton breaks 54-year-old record for rainfall

On Tuesday, 1.16 inches of rain was recorded in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The previous record was 0.91 inches, set in 1971.

A record rainfall of 1.16 inches was set at Dayton, Ohio today. This breaks the old record of 0.91 inches set in 1971. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 6, 2025

Dayton has recorded precipitation every day this month, with 3 inches of rain recorded so far in May.

More rain could be on its way. Spotty showers are possible tonight in southwest Ohio and another round of rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.