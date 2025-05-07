Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Dayton breaks 54-year-old record for rainfall

The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.

Credit: Jim Noelker

The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.
April is over, but spring showers are lingering in the Dayton area.

The city set a new record for rainfall on May 6, breaking the previous 54-year record.

On Tuesday, 1.16 inches of rain was recorded in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The previous record was 0.91 inches, set in 1971.

Dayton has recorded precipitation every day this month, with 3 inches of rain recorded so far in May.

More rain could be on its way. Spotty showers are possible tonight in southwest Ohio and another round of rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon.

