Dayton business people promoted, hired

Dr. Kathleen Gatto has joined the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Chambersburg Health Center.

Gatto was raised in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and received her undergraduate degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She completed medical school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and her pediatric residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami in Miami, Florida.

After a brief period working in Florida as a board certified pediatrician, Dr. Gatto realized that while the hustle and bustle of Miami were great for training, but she would rather return to the lovely Midwest to live and practice medicine.

Dr. Gatto is accepting new pediatric patients at the newly remodeled Chambersburg Health Center, which is located at 6255 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. To schedule an appointment, call 937-461-6869.

Mosher promoted to Supervising Attorney

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Jacob P. Mosher has been promoted to the position of Supervising Attorney of the Intake/Grand Jury Section of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Mosher received his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2015. He received his undergrad degree from Ohio University in 2012, majoring in psychology with a minor in Spanish. While in law school, Jacob interned with the prosecutor’s office, working in the Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the office.

Jacob joined the prosecutor’s office in December 2015 and was assigned to the Child Protection Unit. In November 2016, he was assigned to the Juvenile Division, and in September 2017 he was transferred to the Intake/Grand Jury Section of the office. In June 2018, he was promoted to Criminal Docket Attorney.

As Supervising Attorney, Mosher will supervise the Assistant Prosecutors presenting criminal cases to the Montgomery County Grand Jury as well as the Assistant Prosecutors handling Preliminary Hearings in Municipal Court. He will also be the primary Assistant Prosecuting Attorney responsible for reviewing cases presented by law enforcement for felony criminal charges.

Munafo joins Trenton Family Medicine

Cameron Munafo, CNP, is joining Trenton Family Medicine. Munafo received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University and a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Munafo will join Scott Glickfield, MD, Daniel Keltner, MD, Anne Nestor, MD, Melissa Quick, MD, and Debra Stump, FNP-C, at the practice. The practice is located at 3590 Busenbark Rd., in Trenton. New patients are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled online PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 513-988-6369.

Moore and Smearcheck promoted to Criminal Trial Supervisors

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced that Bryan R. Moore has been promoted to the position of Criminal Trial Supervisor in the Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office. This position supervises the Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys handling criminal dockets in Common Pleas Court.

Moore received his undergraduate degree in 2006 from Miami University, in Oxford, majoring in Business. He received his law degree in 2009 from Capital University Law School in Columbus. From November 2009 to October 2013, Bryan was in private practice in Columbus. Then, from October 2013 to January 2017 he served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Licking County, Ohio, handling felony criminal trials.

Moore joined the prosecutor’s office in January 2017 and was assigned to the Intake/Grand Jury Section of the Prosecutor’s Office. He was promoted to Criminal Docket Attorney in July 2017, and in February 2020 was assigned to the Child Abuse Bureau.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Ms. Dylan G. Smearcheck has been promoted to the position of Criminal Trial Supervisor in the Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Smearcheck received her undergraduate degree in 2005 from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, majoring in Justice Studies. She received her law degree in 2009 from The Ohio State University Mortiz College of Law. From 2009 to 2014, Dylan practiced civil law in the private sector.

Smearcheck joined the prosecutor’s office in June 2014 and was assigned to the Juvenile Division. She was then assigned to the Appellate Division, and the Intake/Grand Jury Section before being promoted to Criminal Docket Attorney in March 2016. In February 2018, Dylan was assigned to the Child Abuse Bureau, and in March 2021 she was promoted to Supervising Attorney of the Intake/Grand Jury Section of the office.

Physician joins primary care location

Carlos Ventura, MD, has joined Kettering Health at the Years Ahead Primary Care location in Kettering on Stroop Road. Dr. Ventura is a fellowship-trained geriatrician, specializing in managing chronic medical conditions with an emphasis on elder care.

He graduated from the University of El Salvador and completed his residency at the Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by a Geriatric Medicine Fellowship at the Banner Sun Health Research Institute, located in the Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona.

Dr. Ventura’s office is located at 1745 E. Stroop Road. For more information, call 937-281-6340, or visit ketteringhealth.org/seniors.

