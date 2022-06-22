Dayton Children’s starts COVID vaccinations for young children

Dayton Children’s is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old.
“It’s very important for the health of the community because this is the age group that has up till now not been given the opportunity to be vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s.
Tiffany Wissman said she signed her 4-year-old daughter Eliza up to be vaccinated as soon as she found out her daughter was eligible.
“I’ve been hoping this day would come and I’m happy that it’s here,” Wissman said.
“It’s important to get the shot to make sure we keep everybody healthy and keep everybody happy and make sure that we can also help with everybody who can’t get the shot,” she added. “My daughter can be a champion for those who can’t get it.”
Dayton Children’s is offering the vaccine at the following locations:
- Dayton Children’s Pediatrics, the Connor Child Health Pavilion, 1010 Valley St., Dayton
- Kids Express, 3301 Dayton-Xenia Road, Ste. 200, Beavercreek
- Kids Express, 662 N. Main St., Springboro
- Kids Express, 8809 Wilkens Blvd., Mason
- Kids Express, 7787 Cox Lane, West Chester
The vaccine is a three-dose vaccine that is one tenth of an adult dose, according to Dayton Children’s. The first two doses are administered three weeks apart and the the third dose is at least two months after the second.
Earlier this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children younger than 5 with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a few days later.
“We’re very excited to offer this to the community and it’s another way that we’re working together to try and get through the pandemic,” Mezoff said. “...When you look at the risks and the benefits we believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.”
The vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Families interested in the vaccine can schedule an appointment at www.childrensdayton.org/covidvaccine.
