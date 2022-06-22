Dayton Children’s starts COVID vaccinations for young children

Dayton Children’s is offering the vaccine at the following locations:

Dayton Children’s Pediatrics, the Connor Child Health Pavilion, 1010 Valley St., Dayton

Kids Express, 3301 Dayton-Xenia Road, Ste. 200, Beavercreek

Kids Express, 662 N. Main St., Springboro

Kids Express, 8809 Wilkens Blvd., Mason

Kids Express, 7787 Cox Lane, West Chester

The vaccine is a three-dose vaccine that is one tenth of an adult dose, according to Dayton Children’s. The first two doses are administered three weeks apart and the the third dose is at least two months after the second.

Earlier this month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children younger than 5 with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a few days later.

“We’re very excited to offer this to the community and it’s another way that we’re working together to try and get through the pandemic,” Mezoff said. “...When you look at the risks and the benefits we believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

The vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Families interested in the vaccine can schedule an appointment at www.childrensdayton.org/covidvaccine.