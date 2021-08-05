Dayton Children’s to require COVID vaccine for all employees

After a decrease in coronavirus over the spring and early summer, cases began to climb again throughout July. On Wednesday, Ohio reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID for the first time since mid-April.

“With the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, we must go further to protect our nation’s children,” Dayton Children’s said. “They cannot protect themselves. We must do it for them. While we respect differences of opinion, the science overwhelming shows the best available protection is the vaccine.”

The hospital’s staff will also continue to war masks, frequently wash their hands, social distance and practice additional health safety measures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance, recommending face masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status while inside in areas with high COVID transmission rates.

As of Thursday, Montgomery County meets the CDC’s definition for high transmission. From July 28 to Aug. 3, the county is reporting 121.88 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.