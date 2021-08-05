Dayton Children’s to require COVID vaccine for all employees

Dayton Children’s Hospital will require all employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
All staff, volunteers, students and on-site contractors will be included in the requirement. The decision came following recommendations from the Children’s Hospital Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Nurses Association.
“Even though children are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 infections, they have suffered,” read a statement from Dayton Children’s. “More than four million children have been diagnosed with COVID to date.”
The hospital also noted that even who did not catch the virus also have suffered. Pandemic-related isolation, fear and loss have made mental and behavioral health conditions worse. Children who need additional academic help couldn’t go to school and some kids lost family to COVID.
“We had hope with a vaccine. We took off our masks,” the statement read. “We returned to school. We started traveling, meeting with friends and families, and shopping again. Then we stopped halfway to the goal line. Ohio is only 50% vaccinated. The virus took that opening and ran with it, mutating into the highly contagious delta variant.”
After a decrease in coronavirus over the spring and early summer, cases began to climb again throughout July. On Wednesday, Ohio reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID for the first time since mid-April.
“With the recent surge in COVID cases across the country, we must go further to protect our nation’s children,” Dayton Children’s said. “They cannot protect themselves. We must do it for them. While we respect differences of opinion, the science overwhelming shows the best available protection is the vaccine.”
The hospital’s staff will also continue to war masks, frequently wash their hands, social distance and practice additional health safety measures.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance, recommending face masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status while inside in areas with high COVID transmission rates.
As of Thursday, Montgomery County meets the CDC’s definition for high transmission. From July 28 to Aug. 3, the county is reporting 121.88 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.