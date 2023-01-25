X
Dayton city commission might meet virtually today due to winter storm

The Dayton City Commission is prepared to meet virtually due to hazardous driving conditions expected as part of the winter storm.

The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., but a final decision will be made by 6 a.m. on whether to meet in person or virtually, according to a release issued by the city.

The meeting will include discussion on annual budget appropriations. A video of the public hearing will be available within 24 hours of the meeting on the city of Dayton YouTube channel.

In the event of a virtual meeting, public comment will be limited to written feedback.

The commission will accept written comments until 5 p.m. Monday, which should be emailed to to ccoclerk@daytonohio.gov or can be dropped off at City Hall, 101 W. Third St. All written comments received by the deadline will be posted online with the minutes from the Jan. 25, 2023, meeting.

Meetings are available to watch live at daytonohio.gov/govtv or on Spectrum Cable channel 6.

