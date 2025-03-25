Dayton commission candidates hope to make the cut, list priorities at NAACP forum

Five people who hope to win a seat on the Dayton City Commission this fall spent Monday night sharing some of their plans and priorities if elected to office and they answered questions from community members during a town hall candidate forum.

Two city commission seats are up for grabs in November. But first there will be a runoff election in about six weeks from now, on May 6, that will narrow the field from five candidates to four.

Each Dayton voter will get to pick two candidates in the runoff election. The four candidates with the most votes will appear on the November ballot, where they will compete for two open seats.

A town hall candidate forum hosted on Monday night by the Dayton Branch NAACP featured the five hopefuls.

Incumbent Commissioner Darryl Fairchild wants to hold onto his seat, but he faces competition from Darius Beckham, Karen Wick, Jacob Davis and Valerie Duncan.

The city commission will have at least one new face next year — possibly two, if Fairchild were to lose. That’s because city Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has decided not to seek reelection and instead is running for mayor against incumbent Jeffrey Mims Jr.

Fairchild is the manager of chaplain services at Dayton Children’s Hospital. He said he hopes to be reelected because he has delivered on his promises to invest in housing and young people. He said he also has helped develop plans and visions for all of the city’s neighborhoods.

“In the midst of an uncertain time when federal decisions are going to impact the city in very important ways, I’m going to work to protect our basic services — our police, fire, water, trash pickup, our roads, so that you will be able to live in a safe community,” he said.

Beckham until recently was a senior aide to Mayor Mims. He said he is running because he believes he is experienced but also brings new ideas and energy.

“I am running on a platform of three specific priorities: Neighborhood investment, public safety and economic justice,” he said. “I believe I can offer a new voice.”

Wick is a Dayton school board member and business owner. She said she’s been very successful at turning big ideas into reality, like the investments and improvements the school district made to Welcome Stadium.

“Now, I’m ready to bring that same service of commitment (and) problem-solving approach to the Dayton City Commission,” she said

Davis is a local attorney who used to be in charge of enforcing the city’s civil rights and anti-discrimination laws. He said he believes he can make a difference and shake things up at City Hall.

“I bring a unique skillset and experience to the position,” he said. “I’m running with three core priorities: people, neighborhoods and local protections.”

Duncan is a retired city employee who had 32 years of public sector experience. She said she wants to be a “peacemaker” and that she’s the right person to bring all the members of the commission together to work on issues important to the community.

“I will make sure that all the neighborhoods benefit from the all dollars we have coming to Dayton,” she said.

This story will be updated.