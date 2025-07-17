Driver suffers medical emergency prior to rollover I-75 crash in Harrison Twp.

A teen took control of the wheel after the driver became unconscious, said deputies.
Police siren

Police siren
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A woman driving an SUV on Interstate 75 North reportedly had a medical emergency prior a crash in Harrison Twp. Wednesday evening.

At 5:47 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to I-75 North near Benchwood Road for a crash.

Deputies arrived to find a 2015 Infiniti QX600 overturned on Poe Avenue and a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox in the left lane of the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics transported both drivers to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined the 40-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet had a medical emergency while on I-75 and became unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old passenger took control of the wheel to try to avoid a crash.

The Chevrolet hit the Infiniti, which was also traveling north on I-75.

The Infiniti went off the right side of the road and through a fence before crossing Poe Avenue. It then overturned and hit a utility pole in the 5900 block.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Flying taxi maker close to starting production work in Dayton: See how
2
Community Gem: Libby Ballengee works to revitalize Dayton’s live music...
3
Updated Ohio law requires cell phone classroom ban
4
Developer plans 72-home development on Vandalia site near Dayton Int’l...
5
Centerville schools audit finds retirement payment error

About the Author