Driver suffers medical emergency prior to rollover I-75 crash in Harrison Twp.

Deputies arrived to find a 2015 Infiniti QX600 overturned on Poe Avenue and a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox in the left lane of the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics transported both drivers to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined the 40-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet had a medical emergency while on I-75 and became unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 15-year-old passenger took control of the wheel to try to avoid a crash.

The Chevrolet hit the Infiniti, which was also traveling north on I-75.

The Infiniti went off the right side of the road and through a fence before crossing Poe Avenue. It then overturned and hit a utility pole in the 5900 block.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.