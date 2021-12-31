Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton congressman appointed to GOP’s top House Intelligence position

Rep. Mike Turner,R-Ohio, speaks during the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Rep. Mike Turner,R-Ohio, speaks during the House Armed Services Committee on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP)

Credit: Rod Lamkey

Credit: Rod Lamkey

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
34 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was named to the Republican Party’s top spot on the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees the United States Intelligence Community.

Turner would be in line to chair the committee if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives during the November 2022 elections.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Turner on Thursday as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, where he replaces Devin Nunes.

Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new media company.

ExploreTurner: New congressional map should recognize Wright-Patterson work

Turner is a former Dayton mayor who was first elected to Congress in 2002. He has served on the House Intelligence Committee since 2015.

“Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth.”

Turner will assume the position beginning Saturday.

“Every American committed to the security and safety of this country should be well-assured of Congressman Turner’s leadership of the House Intelligence Committee,” McCarthy said.

In Other News
1
Yellow Springs to replace water pipes in village with $1.2 million...
2
Ohio updates COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines to match CDC
3
ArriveSafe offers free New Year’s Eve cab rides for Montgomery County...
4
State announces 2022 Winter Hike Challenge, New Year’s Day events
5
Valley Food Relief: How your donations could help local families

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top