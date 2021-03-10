Dayton Convention Center management contract goes to ASM Global

Over the years, it has played host to thousands of events, including the Dayton Auto Show, Gem City Comic Con, AleFest and BrickUniverse LEGO expo.

Over the coming months, ASM said it will provide support and counsel to the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority on its planned renovations to the center and will implement industry leading approaches to operations, marketing, sales, customer service and resource allocation, the release stated.

“The authority looks forward to harnessing ASM Global’s significant experience, capabilities and resources as we enter a new era for the Dayton Convention Center as a centerpiece regional asset for the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, and the destination,” said Pam Plageman, executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority. “Together, we can ensure the center is poised for another five decades of attracting visitors and guests to Dayton and supporting our region’s businesses and residents.”