Dayton Convention Center management contract goes to ASM Global

The Dayton Convention Center is now the fourth in Ohio to be managed by ASM Global.
The venue management and services company announced Tuesday that it was selected through a competitive bid process to manage the facility at 22 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. Plans are for the facility to be ready to reopen on May 1.
ASM Global also manages three other Ohio facilities, including convention centers in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, according to a release from the company.
“We are honored to have been chosen by the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority to be their partner in operating the Dayton Convention Center, a premier venue that has been central to southwestern Ohio’s hospitality industry for almost 50 years,” said Bob Newman, CEO and chairman of ASM Global. “In collaboration with the Authority, the Dayton CVB and other local partners, we look forward to building a strong foundation of creativity and service for the center as we work together to develop and grow the destination for all.”
The Dayton Convention Center, which was built in 1973, has 150,000 square feet of meeting space, a 77,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a full-service theater, three ballrooms and 22 meeting rooms and spaces.
Over the years, it has played host to thousands of events, including the Dayton Auto Show, Gem City Comic Con, AleFest and BrickUniverse LEGO expo.
Over the coming months, ASM said it will provide support and counsel to the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority on its planned renovations to the center and will implement industry leading approaches to operations, marketing, sales, customer service and resource allocation, the release stated.
“The authority looks forward to harnessing ASM Global’s significant experience, capabilities and resources as we enter a new era for the Dayton Convention Center as a centerpiece regional asset for the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, and the destination,” said Pam Plageman, executive director of the Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority. “Together, we can ensure the center is poised for another five decades of attracting visitors and guests to Dayton and supporting our region’s businesses and residents.”