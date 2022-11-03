Dayton could strike deal with dollar stores on trash, safety issues

Starting years ago, the city on multiple occasions objected to liquor permit requests submitted by popular dollar store chains, including Dollar General and Family Dollar.

City leaders and officials said some stores have problems with trash and cleanliness and they also do not take proper steps to ensure the safety and security of their properties.

Dayton police have responded to a significant number of calls at some Dollar General stores in the city, including reports of robberies, shoplifting and some criminal activities outside the stores, such as prostitution and drug transactions.

.

In March 2021, police arrested a suspect who used a firearm to rob the Dollar General at 445 Salem Avenue in northwest Dayton.

The man, who was later sentenced to 100 months in prison, admitted to robbing the same Dollar Store four other times the previous month.

Some discount chain stores often do not have enough employees or adequate security measures in place to deter criminal activities, city officials have said.

On Wednesday, the Dayton City Commission had the first reading of a resolution that if approved would withdraw the city’s objections to liquor permit requests for Dollar Generals at 445 Salem Ave., 2312 N. Main St., 2228 N. Gettysburg Ave., 1819 W. Third St., 2821 Linden Ave. and 3119 E. Third St.

Five of the six stores sell alcohol, mainly beer, but some also sell wine and hard seltzer products.

The East Third Street store currently does not sell alcohol.

Dayton proposes to rescind its liquor permit renewal objections if Dollar General enters into a cooperation agreement that says the company will ensure the exterior of its properties are free from trash, litter, debris and graffiti.

The agreement also says Dollar General will take steps to ensure Dayton police get video from surveillance cameras when requested and the company must provide yearly training to its employees in the city about proper property maintenance, theft and robbery prevention, reporting criminal activities and liquor-law compliance.

Dollar General also would have to agree to comply with subpoenas, install security cameras inside and outside five of the stores and submit a litter abatement plan for those locations.

A Dayton assistant city attorney said Dollar General under the agreement will accept terms and conditions that the city would have no power to otherwise enforce. Members of the Dayton City Commission said the cooperative agreement is a creative approach to trying to hold these stores accountable and make them better neighbors.

The agreement says Dollar General will pay liquidated damages of $250 for every violation of the terms of the agreement.

Dollar General did not immediately return a request for comment.