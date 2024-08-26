Dayton crash kills 1 and injures 4, including 3 children

Dayton police responded to a crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard around 6 p.m.

A Ford Expedition went off the right side of the road, causing the driver to over-correct, said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns. The Expedition then drove left of center and hit a Buick sedan head on.

The driver of the Buick, later identified as Shanks, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cairns said. Three children, ages 3, 5 and 10, were in the Buick. All three were transported to the hospital with various serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 3-year-old and 5-year-old were not in safety seats and Shanks was not wearing a safety belt, Cairns said.

The driver of the Expedition, a 59-year-old woman, had serious but non-life-threatening leg injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.