At least 5 fatal crashes reported over the weekend

The woman who was injured in the crash was also transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Additional information on her condition was not available.

Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the area of 7429 state Route 4 around 8:16 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2014 Mercedes CLA 250 was traveling north on state Route 4 when it went left of center, hitting a 2012 Cadillac SRX that was traveling south.

Impairment is suspected, according to deputies.

It’s not clear which vehicles the women were in. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.

There were multiple other crashes this weekend.

A woman died in a crash Sunday evening in Dayton that also seriously injured four others, including three children.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard.

A woman was driving a Ford Expedition when it went off the right side of the road, causing her over-correct and drive left of center, according to Dayton police. The Expedition then hit a Buick sedan head on.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshabarger identified her as 35-year-old Brittany Shanks.

Three children, ages 3, 5 and 10, in the Buick had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Expedition also had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two people were killed in an ATV crash in the 3200 block of Ballentine Pike in Springfield around 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

Explore Teenager killed in dirt bike crash in Darke County

A 21-year-old driving an ATV sideswiped a second ATV, causing him to lose control, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The ATV went off the road and hit a fence before overturning. The driver and a passenger were killed in the crash.

The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Kylie Coffey by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

A 14-year-old boy in Darke County died Saturday after a dirt bike crashed in the 9100 block of state Route 121 around 11:57 a.m.

Wyatt Reese, of Bradford, was driving a Kawasaki 250x in a ditch parallel to state Route 121 when they lost control and hit a utility pole, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Just before midnight Saturday a person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Old Troy Pike in Riverside.

A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder going south on Old Troy Pike went left of center and hit a 2017 Chevrolet Impala heading north, according to troopers.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Nissan was transported to Miami Valley Health with serious injuries.