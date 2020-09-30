Dayton Daily News named best daily newspaper in Ohio

For the second consecutive year, the Dayton Daily News was named the best daily newspaper in Ohio by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists chapters.
The Dayton Daily News beat out the other large circulation newspapers in the state for the Best of Show award for the 2020 statewide SPJ awards.
The SPJ announced awards for hundreds of categories Wednesday.
“Mass shootings and natural disasters are among the most difficult, exhausting events a journalist will ever have to cover, and the staff of the Dayton Daily News has repeatedly set a high bar with comprehensive coverage that informs and reflects the community it serves," judges wrote. “These pages are beautifully illustrated and filled with graceful accounts of suffering and resilience. This paper’s reporters, editors and photographers should be proud.”
The paper and its staff also won:
Best columnist in Ohio, first place: Amelia Robinson
Robinson is the paper’s community impact editor who oversees Ideas and Voices.
Judges said “Robinson does an excellent job of drawing on her personal experiences to help readers make sense of the senseless, and inspire hope and a desire to push for change.”
Best deadline reporting, first place: Josh Sweigart, Cornelius Frolik, Jeremy P. Kelley and former staff writer Katie Wedell for the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.
“Great work by all,” judges wrote in the paper’s coverage.
Best page one design, first place: Adrian Zamarron, Sharyn Boyle
Best website, first place: Staff
Best social issues reporting: second place: Josh Sweigart, Chris Stewart
Best government reporting: second place: Laura Bischoff