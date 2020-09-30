Dayton Daily News named best daily newspaper in Ohio

Best columnist in Ohio, first place: Amelia Robinson

Robinson is the paper’s community impact editor who oversees Ideas and Voices.

Judges said “Robinson does an excellent job of drawing on her personal experiences to help readers make sense of the senseless, and inspire hope and a desire to push for change.”

Best deadline reporting, first place: Josh Sweigart, Cornelius Frolik, Jeremy P. Kelley and former staff writer Katie Wedell for the Aug. 4, 2019, mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.

“Great work by all,” judges wrote in the paper’s coverage.

Best page one design, first place: Adrian Zamarron, Sharyn Boyle

Best website, first place: Staff

Best social issues reporting: second place: Josh Sweigart, Chris Stewart

Best government reporting: second place: Laura Bischoff