Dayton Daily News receives statewide journalism awards

Best headline writer: Sean McClelland came in third place. His nomination includes four sports headlines, including, “Wright St. right school for well-traveled Wright” and “Angel divine as usual as raiders advance.”

Best business writer: Lynn Hulsey came in first place. The stories nominated include packages on the child care crisis; the Great Resignation on the record millions of workers quitting jobs; the Great Mismatch and why firms can’t connect with job applicants; and the need for local businesses to focus on cybersecurity.

Best sports feature writer: Tom Archdeacon came in first place. The stories nominated include a homecoming queen turned python hunter; a boxer and family man shot five times; the Wilmington College baseball coach and his bond with his assistant with brittle bone disease; and former Anna High and Ohio State basketball standout Sarah Schulze, who became a Catholic nun.

Best sports writer: Tom Archdeacon came in first place. The stories nominated include coverage of Miami University and NBA legend honored; a softball hall of famer dealing with devastating cancer diagnosis; a Miami University basketball player and his story of coming to America as an unsure teenager from Africa; and UD volleyball great dealing with pregnancy and motherhood.

Best news photo: Marshall Gorby came in first and second place with two entries that captured the story of a standoff and deadly police shooting on Hoover Avenue last year. When SWAT teams used tear gas to get the man out of the house, some of it came back toward the photographer and got in his throat and eyes.

Best investigative reporting: Josh Sweigart and Chris Stewart came in first place. This series of articles looked into how Montgomery County distributed federal CARES Act funds to landlords led to policy changes, an ongoing federal investigation and some landlords paying the county back.

Best digital presence: Dayton Daily News came in third place. This award looks at DaytonDailyNews.com, as well as our social media sites, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Forty-eight different newspapers submitted 1,302 entries of featured news and sports articles, editorials, features, graphics, columns and photos from 2021.

“We are humbled and grateful to our peers and the judges for recognizing the work of our award-winners this year,” Dayton Daily News Editor Ashley Bethard said. “We are proud to deliver journalism of the highest quality to our readers and our communities.”