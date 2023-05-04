Dayton Daily News reporter honored by local public relations organization

Dayton Daily News investigative reporter Lynn Hulsey was named the Media Friend of the Year at the Gem City PR Awards.
The award recognizes a member of the media who has built a trusting professional relationship that benefits an organization or client and the public, according to the Public Relations Society of America Dayton Area Chapter.
“Lynn Hulsey is a great journalist – that’s evident in her thorough, thoughtful coverage of key issues that impact our region, like jobs, the economy, access to quality childcare and politics,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor and chief content officer. “But beyond that, she’s a truly compassionate person who cares about her community and the people who live here – and I believe that’s one of the major reasons why she’s so great at what she does. Dayton is lucky to have her.”
Husley started in journalism in 1985 and has been with the Dayton Daily News since 1995. As an investigative reporter, Hulsey has covered public corruption, chemical dangers, flawed public pension systems and more.
She has previously won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Ohio Newspaper Women’s Association.
Hulsey will be honored during the Gem City PR Awards ceremony on May 24 at Top of the Market. The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m.
