Dayton Daily News reporter honored by local public relations organization

The award recognizes a member of the media who has built a trusting professional relationship that benefits an organization or client and the public, according to the Public Relations Society of America Dayton Area Chapter.

“Lynn Hulsey is a great journalist – that’s evident in her thorough, thoughtful coverage of key issues that impact our region, like jobs, the economy, access to quality childcare and politics,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News editor and chief content officer. “But beyond that, she’s a truly compassionate person who cares about her community and the people who live here – and I believe that’s one of the major reasons why she’s so great at what she does. Dayton is lucky to have her.”