Dayton Daily News wins First Amendment Award, is finalist in 15 other categories in statewide awards

The First Amendment Award “is presented by the Ohio APME for a distinguished contribution to freedom of the press. The recipient committed all necessary resources to overcome obstacles on behalf of the unrestricted flow of information vital to free society. By so doing, the recipient has served the public and has honored journalism,” according to APME.

The reporting effort recognized was work by the Dayton Daily News that made available to the public information about a sexual assault case involving former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor John Amos.

The Dayton Daily News is listed as a finalist in 15 other categories. APME will announce at an awards ceremony on July 21 what place was awarded in each category.

The categories are:

1. Best Public Service: For in-depth reporting by Avery Kreemer on Ohio’s abortion battle.

2. Best Explanatory Reporting: For detailed reporting helping taxpayers understand last year’s historic property value increase and how it impacts them.

3. Best Enterprise Reporting: Sydney Dawes, for in-depth reporting on how toxic chemicals got into local drinking water supplies and what can be done about it.

4. Best Feature Photo: Bill Lackey for photos from Crawl for the Roses baby race at Mother Stewart’s.

5. Best Digital Project: For the Dayton Daily News project Billions in COVID aid: Where’s it going?, which tracked COVID relief spending across the region.

6. Best Business Writer: Lynn Hulsey, for in-depth reporting on topics such as consumer spending, the childcare crisis and development around the airport.

7. Best Sports Columnist: Tom Archdeacon, for work including “An angel appears at home plate,” and “‘It’s a place where I love to be’ — Ebonie Sherwood back on sidelines at Stebbins”.

8. Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Archdeacon, for work such as “Nine fingers up, Oregon District hero Jeremy Ganger remembers” and “The incredible story of Dayton’s fencing police officer.”

9. Best Sports Writer: Tom Archdeacon, for his body of work.

10. Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: For Dayton’s own “Routes and Ladders.”

11. Best Columnist: Ray Marcano for columns such as “This is what a power grab looks like,” and “COVID isn’t done with us.”

12. Best Editorial Writer: Nick Hrkman for editorials on multiple topics including last year’s push to amend Ohio’s constitution.

13. Best Graphics Artist: Alexis Larsen, for informational graphics on topics such as public comment to Ohio Medicaid on estate recovery, and the future of office space.

14. Best Daily Sports Section: For sports coverage in the Dayton Daily News.

15. Best Digital Presence: For the Dayton Daily News’ complete digital presentation, including website, social media and apps.