BreakingNews
Kettering native named first female ‘chief of the boat’ in U.S. Navy history
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Downtown Dayton defense firm works with AFIT to put graduate research to work for NASIC

The Air Force Institute of Technology conducts an acceptance-of-leadership ceremony July 27 for Walter Jones, who takes the helm as director and chancellor at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base campus. Jones is the 50th AFIT leader and only the second civilian. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Combined ShapeCaption
The Air Force Institute of Technology conducts an acceptance-of-leadership ceremony July 27 for Walter Jones, who takes the helm as director and chancellor at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base campus. Jones is the 50th AFIT leader and only the second civilian. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Local News
By
59 minutes ago

A downtown Dayton defense contractor is working with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) to put graduate student research to work for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC).

Barbaricum and AFIT’s recent Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) are sponsoring graduate student research to address NASIC challenges, the company said.

The Dayton business has put one graduate student to work at NASIC already, an executive told the Dayton Daily News.

“He is doing a phenomenal job and finished out his first half-year with his graduate program,” Mike Engle, Barbaricum executive vice president, said in an interview. “His sponsors and professors are very pleased with him and the work he is doing, and we are very pleased to be able to help that young man be able to pursue his dream of advancing aerospace.”

The CRADA research will investigate new ways for cube satellites to collect intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data, Barbaricum said.

“The effort will expand the national talent pool by preparing graduate students to fulfill NASIC technical requirements and, ultimately, drive mission success across the U.S. Air and Space Forces,” Barbaricum said in a release.

The company has more than 80 jobs, with a $7.2 million in annual payroll, in Dayton.

Both AFIT and NASIC are located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the nation’s largest and most important Air Force bases, and the largest single-site employer in the Ohio.

Barbaricum has offices in Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Dayton. The company opened an office in The Manhattan Building, off East Third and Sears streets downtown, last year.

In Other News
1
Minor injuries reported after 2 school buses crash on I-70 exit ramp in...
2
Dayton-area joint venture lands big $11 million Air Force training...
3
‘Not everybody’s fine’; Long COVID sufferers detail struggles with...
4
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
5
As inflation hits school supply costs, charities, schools step in to...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top