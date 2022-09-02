Downtown Dayton defense firm works with AFIT to put graduate research to work for NASIC

“The effort will expand the national talent pool by preparing graduate students to fulfill NASIC technical requirements and, ultimately, drive mission success across the U.S. Air and Space Forces,” Barbaricum said in a release.

The company has more than 80 jobs, with a $7.2 million in annual payroll, in Dayton.

Both AFIT and NASIC are located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the nation’s largest and most important Air Force bases, and the largest single-site employer in the Ohio.

Barbaricum has offices in Washington, D.C., Tampa, and Dayton. The company opened an office in The Manhattan Building, off East Third and Sears streets downtown, last year.