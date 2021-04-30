Dayton detective to be honored during Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

A Dayton police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be honored along with other fallen officers during the Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony next week.
Detective Jorge Del Rio died on Nov. 7, 2019, after he was shot twice days earlier while serving a drug-related warrant as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Dayton.
The ceremony on May 6 will include officers who died in 2019 and 2020. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a private ceremony was held for the family and agencies of the officers who died in 2019.
Among those being honored next week are:
- William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office
- Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department
- Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department
- Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department
- Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
- James M. Skemivitz, Cleveland Police Department
- Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department
This year’s ceremony will still be limited due to the pandemic, but will include the families and agency representatives of those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.
A livestream will be available for the public starting at 11 a.m. on May 6. The ceremony will take place at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.
The event will also include three historical inductions:
- Patrolman Charles William Giles, Ironton Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 26, 1988,
- Officer Claude McCormick, Oakwood Public Safety Department, End of Watch: Aug. 29, 1933
- Special Policeman William T. Hyatt, Wellsville Police Department, End of Watch: Feb. 25, 1923
Sine 1823, 809 Ohio peace officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.