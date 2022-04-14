Dayton Fire appoints Mike Rice to Deputy Director and Chief

The Dayton Fire Department announced it will appoint Assistant Chief Mike Rice to be Deputy Director and Chief of the department.
As deputy director, Rice will oversee daily operations of nearly 300 members of the Emergency Services Division and work closely with Director and Chief Jeff Lykins to provide overall management.
The department in a release said Rice started with Dayton fire in 2001 as a firefighter and paramedic, and worked his way up the ranks before being appointed assistant chief in February 2020.
As assistant chief, the fire department said that Rice led initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Rice holds an associate degree in emergency medical services from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Anna Maria College, and is currently working on a master’s degree in organizational leadership. He also completed a certification program on diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of South Florida, the department said.
He has received multiple awards from the fire department, including two Dayton Fire Department Certificates of Commendation for actions at emergencies in 2008 and 2015 and a Command Chief’s Award for excellence in customer service in 2018.
In addition to several professional organizations, the department said Rice is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, having served his entire career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Rice will be officially appointed Monday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. in a ceremony at the City Commission Chambers at 101 W. Third St.
