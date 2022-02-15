Dayton fire department applicant pool may be most diverse in its history

The fire department started accepting applications for its recruit classes in early January, and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Feb. 20.

The city has received more than 680 applications, and early data suggest this could be the most diverse group of applicants in the department’s 159-year history, officials said.

About 62% of applicants are white, while about 30% are Black and nearly 5% are Hispanic, according to data from Dayton’s civil service office. A small number of applicants declined to share their race or ethnicity.

One person is custody in connection to a house fire in the 2600 block of East Second Street of Dayton on Monday morning. Two people jumped out of the window of the burning home. Dayton Fire Department Chief Jeff Lykins said that the fire is believed to be arson.

Diversifying the public safety forces has been a longtime goal of city administration and elected leaders, but the racial composition of the fire department barely budged.

However, there have been some recent gains.

In 2018, the fire department was 93% white, 4% Black and 3.2% “other,” department data show.

Today, the department is 89.5% white, 6.7% Black and 3.8% other.

Dayton’s population is less than 56% white and nearly 38% Black; but city officials consistently have said the public safety forces rely on drawing candidates from across the larger region, which isn’t as diverse as the Gem City.

A couple of years ago, the fire department had its most diverse recruit class ever: nearly a quarter of recruits were minorities.

The Dayton Fire Department is hiring. Recruit applications are being accepted through Feb. 20.

That was the first class of recruits with participants from the city’s “Homegrown Heroes” program, which is an internal recruiting program to get city employees to pursue a career with the public safety forces.

The program likely had a role in getting a more diverse class of firefighters, some staff and leaders say.

The fire department has taken other steps to try to get women and minorities interested in careers in fire-fighting and emergency medical services.

Billboards have gone up in West Dayton and near Wilberforce University and Central State University inviting people to “join our team,” and the fire department launched a radio ad campaign.

The Dayton Fire Department is seeking applications for fire recruits through Feb. 20. A billboard in West Dayton encourages people to join the team.

The fire department has partnered with Dayton Public Schools, area churches and other groups to raise awareness about recruitment opportunities, French said.

The Dayton Fire Department in December held a “Fire Camp for Women” for the first time in more than a decade, which was intended to boost interest in the field among female community members.

Also, Dayton voters approved a charter change last year that allows the city to modify its hiring practices so it no longer has to hire job candidates for competitive positions in the order they score on exams.

Based on their scores, candidates can be placed into groups or “bands,” and the city can choose who to hire from these groupings, which provides more flexibility in hiring decisions since factors can be considered beyond just rankings alone.

Some city leaders think this will benefit minority job candidates.

Captain Brad French of the Dayton Fire Department, left, instructs students, during fire training Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for the Dayton Public School District and the City of Dayton Fire/EMS CTE program.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said the city has a long way to go to make its public safety forces more reflective of the diversity of the communities they serve.

But he said the city is making headway and he’s encouraged to see that more minorities are submitting applications.

Mims said firefighting and emergency response work is difficult and dangerous, but these are good jobs with good pay.

He said he thinks the Homegrown Heroes program and partnerships with the schools, churches and community groups are paying off.

“I am just tickled we’re moving in that direction,” he said.