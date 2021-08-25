Dayton garage fire damages multiple houses, destroys vehicles; no injuries reported

A garage fire in Dayton Wednesday morning damaged multiple neighboring houses and destroyed a few vehicles.
The fire was reported on Garfield Street near East Third Street, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
Initial reports indicate two garages were destroyed as well as at least three vehicles. Other neighboring homes also reportedly suffered heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators were on the scene this morning looking into the cause of the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.