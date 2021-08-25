dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton garage fire damages multiple houses, destroys vehicles; no injuries reported

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
23 minutes ago

A garage fire in Dayton Wednesday morning damaged multiple neighboring houses and destroyed a few vehicles.

The fire was reported on Garfield Street near East Third Street, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

ExplorePHOTOS: Garage fire damages multiples homes, vehicles in Dayton

Initial reports indicate two garages were destroyed as well as at least three vehicles. Other neighboring homes also reportedly suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on the scene this morning looking into the cause of the fire.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Sinclair Community College adds $16M to student COVID relief fund
2
Possible decades-old grenade found in Dayton sewer
3
Eaglet takes flight
4
W. Social food hall to transform Wright Dunbar from dining desert to...
5
Downtown Dayton street to be renamed for detective DelRio, who was...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top