Dayton high schools say athlete study table experiment helping

But some high schools said they are still looking for other teachers and counselors to help oversee the study tables.

Pointz Career Technology Center principal Heather Davis said the school was struggling to find a qualified math teacher to help with study tables, as most of their math teachers were currently long-term substitutes and many of their students are struggling with math.

“There’s just not enough qualified math teachers to come in,” Davis said.

Recruiting teachers, especially math and science teachers, has become increasingly difficult for many school districts.

Other schools, like Meadowdale Career Technology Center and Stivers School for the Arts, said they were struggling with finding enough teachers and counselors to fill the offered positions that the school board funded earlier this year when they approved the project.

Dayton Board of Education member Karen Wick-Gagnet suggested that since so many schools were struggling to fill the positions, the district should look at involving people outside the schools who might be interested in working with students during the study tables.

“It’s basically a part-time job or some kind of supplemental thing,” she said. “I know there are many, probably retired people in the community who would love to come into a study table a couple hours a day and work with these young, exciting kids.”

Many schools also said they would like to have more food available for students. Elizabeth Lolli, the superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, said the district would look into options including protein, vegetables and fruits for students staying after school.

“We do serve snacks, but they’re chips and things like that,” Lolli said.