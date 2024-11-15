Dayton housing: Next phase of South Park Flats construction to begin soon

The developer proposes to build about 63 flat-style apartments and 15 townhomes and 10 single-family homes that will be for sale.

Bill Hibner, project manager, said the developer has applied for building permits that could be approved and issued in the next few weeks.

The Dayton Plan Board earlier this month approved a subdivision record plan and a right-of-way vacation that will help the housing project move forward.

Hibner said financing is in place and Oberer Thompson has already received a few reservations for the custom-built, single-family homes.

“We have some buyers already lined up,” he said.

The 63 apartments will be spread across three new buildings and will be a mix of efficiencies and one- and two-bedroom units, Hibner said.

Oberer already has two apartment buildings, the Flats at South Park, along Warren Street near Cline Street.

The first building has 51 units that opened in early 2018. The second building, with 43 units, opened in October 2021.

Hibner, who declined to share pricing details at this time, said the housing will appeal to people who want to live near but not in downtown.

The townhomes will be three stories, with attached garages. The designs of the single-family homes will be selected by the buyers.

Oberer Thompson is planning a fourth phase of housing that is expected to be townhomes.

Hibner said the local housing supply is pretty limited.

“If you are looking for a home, there aren’t many available,” he said.