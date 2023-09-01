Dayton man accused of backing over 1-year-old pleads guilty to reckless homicide, OVI

A 41-year-old Dayton man accused of backing over and killing 1-year-old boy in a driveway nearly two years ago pleaded guilty last week to reduced charges.

Victor Lamar Parham Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to reckless homicide and a misdemeanor OVI charge.

Avion Terrell Chatman, who was almost 2, was playing on a toy truck in the driveway when he was struck.

Parham was backing a 2005 Buick Lucerne out of a driveway around 4:20 p.m. Nov. 10, 2021, in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive when he hit child, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Chatman was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died four days later. Parham and the boy both lived at the house where the child was struck in the driveway, the report indicated.

Parham had a blood alcohol concentration of .184, more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, and his driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

As part of the plea, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide and a second misdemeanor OVI charge were dismissed, according to court records.

Parham faces up to three years in prison and up to three years of probation. He also will lose his driver’s license for up to three years and will be ordered to complete an alcohol and drug addiction program, according to the plea agreement.

He remains free awaiting sentencing.