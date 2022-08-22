Dayton man indicted for hitting, killing 1-year-old boy while backing out of driveway

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of backing over and killing a 1-year-old boy in November.
An arrest warrant was issued for Victor Lamar Parham Jr., 40, in connection to the Nov. 14, 2021, death of Avion Terrell Chatman.
Parham is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of misdemeanor OVI.
He was backing a 2006 Buick Lucerne out of a driveway around 4:20 p.m. Nov. 10, 2021, in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive when the boy was hit, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
Chatman was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he died four days later.
Parham and Chatman both lived at the house where the child was struck in the driveway, the report indicated.
