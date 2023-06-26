X

Dayton man accused of shooting man multiple times, wounding him

A 34-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting another man multiple times earlier this month following an argument.

Christopher James Traufler is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing, if he is convicted.

Dayton police were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. June 14 to a house in the 1300 block of Pursell Avenue, where they found a man inside shot multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A woman said she heard Traufler knocking loudly at the door of the house and believes the gunshot victim let Traufler into the house. Once inside, she said they started to argue.

“She said she then heard several gunshots” and came upstairs, where she saw the victim injured. “She said Traufler was in (the victim’s) bedroom throwing marijuana around the room. (The woman) said she confronted Traufler about shooting (the victim). She said Traufler fled the house shortly thereafter,” the affidavit stated.

Traufler was arrested the next day, June 15, in Vandalia and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on $100,000 bond.

