Dayton man charged after reportedly setting kitten on fire

On Sunday around 9 p.m. Dayton officers responded to a reported fight at the intersection of Richmond and Kenwood avenues in the Five Oaks neighborhood.

Police arrived to find two men arguing. Once they were separated, one of the men told police he was upset his neighbors set a kitten on fire and were making jokes about it, according to court records.

One of the officers found a burned kitten near the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue. There was an empty gas can with a lid in the yard.

A woman told police she was inside her home when she saw an object on fire in the yard, according to court records. She reportedly dumped water on the cat in an attempt to put the flames out.

The woman also said her boyfriend, Williams, was outside near her home when she saw the fire.

Williams told officers he was on the front porch in the 300 block of Kenwood Avenue and the kitten was following him, according to court documents. He then got his pit bull.

“The dog began licking and playing with the kitten, causing him to be frustrated,” an affidavit read. “He said that he did not light the kitten on fire. He said it was someone else and would not provide a name or description of the person.”

Williams was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton confirmed they assisted police and have the cat in their custody. The cat survived the burns and is being treated at the Humane Society as it recovers.