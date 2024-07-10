Man accused of fatally stabbing other man during argument in Dayton

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police responded to a house in the 500 block of Deeds Avenue for a stabbing.

The stabbing took place outside the house near the sidewalk, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

When they arrived, they found Kennedy on top of 43-year-old Randall Middleton, who had a large laceration to his torso, according to an affidavit.

“Kennedy told responding officers he believed Middleton was going to stab him, so he (Kennedy) stabbed Middleton first,” court documents read.

Kennedy and Middleton did know each other, but Johns said the details of their relationship were not clear.

Video surveillance reportedly showed an argument between the men.

“During the stabbing incident Kennedy is observed pulling a pocket knife from his person and rubbing Middleton’s blood on the knife and throwing the knife into the street nearby,” according to the affidavit.

Middleton isn’t seen on the video with a weapon or heard making comments about having a weapon, according to court documents.

Kennedy was arrested early Monday morning at the scene, according to jail booking records.

Middleton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries Monday morning, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects in this case.