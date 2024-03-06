Dayton man charged in road rage shooting on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Sugarcreek Twp. police responded Feb. 9 to the Wilmington Pike Cracker Barrel for a weapons complaint. A woman told police she was taking the I-675 North entrance ramp from Wilmington Pike when a Ford ZX2 also entered the ramp at the same time to her right, according to a report.

The cars continued side by side until the two lanes merged. The Ford, which was in the lane that ended, reportedly drove into the emergency lane to avoid a crash and then followed her, weaving in and out of traffic.

“While she continued driving, the gray car drove up next to her, to which the driver stated, ‘You are going to die today!’ and fired two shots at her,” the report read.

One shots hit the front passenger door of the woman’s car. Investigators found a bullet fragment on the the passenger side floorboard.

The woman provided police with the license plate number of the Ford as well as a description of the driver, later identified as Pyle.

A man who reportedly witnessed the incident turned over dash cam footage to police. In a police statement, the man wrote “the driver that should have yielded chased down the other driver and brandish(ed) his pistol one time and then fired his weapon two other times and shot a total of two to three shots.”

Pyle is next scheduled to appear in court March 15.