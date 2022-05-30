Dayton man ejected, killed in crash

A 67-year-old man died following a single-car crash last week in Dayton.
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and Philadelphia Drive, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
A 64-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry north on North James H. McGee Boulevard when she apparently lost control just south of the intersection with Philadelphia Drive.
The car drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The impact forced the car to rotate clockwise before it traveled over the raised median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of North James H. McGee Boulevard, the report stated.
Front seat passenger, Ronald Nolan of Dayton, was ejected in the crash, according to the report.
He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.
No charges have been filed.
