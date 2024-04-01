Dayton man facing more than 50 child porn charges

Explore 1 dead after pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

He is scheduled to be arraigned April 16.

Dayton police opened the investigation on Sept 9, 2022, after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Wilson was downloading, sharing and trading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A warrant for Wilson’s arrest was issued Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.