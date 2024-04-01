BreakingNews
Pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

Pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

Local News
By
56 minutes ago
X

A pedestrian was hit by a train Monday morning in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 5:57 a.m. near North Keowee Street and East Monument Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Additional information, including the person’s condition, was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

This story is free

We've opened this story as free to help you experience the important and entertaining journalism we're producing. Here are some ways you can follow our work:

In Other News
1
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Harrison Twp shooting, man...
2
Happy birthday, Dayton: How the city was founded in 1796 and grew in...
3
March’s most-read stories: City condemns Kettering restaurant, solar...
4
Traffic patterns changing for next phase of I-75 project in Dayton area
5
Kettering, Miamisburg among schools offering no-wait mental health...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top