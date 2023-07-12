BreakingNews
Miami County man gets 10 years to life for raping three, including two children
X

Dayton man jailed in child pornography case

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
10 minutes ago

A Dayton man is serving a 30-day jail term following his conviction in a child pornography case.

John Leonard Rinehart, 25, was booked Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail as part of his sentence after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges

The Dayton Police Department began investigating Rinehart after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Rinehart uploaded and downloaded child sexual assault material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rinehart originally also was indicted for eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, but those charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Judge Timothy O’Connell also ordered up to five years of probation and designated Rinehart a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days with his local sheriff’s office for 25 years.

Rinehart is able to serve his jail sentence incrementally at the discretion of his probation officer, court records show.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Dayton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
2
Man charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Moraine; bond set at...
3
Katelyn Markham case: Court hearing for suspect John Carter continued...
4
Man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting woman at Oregon District...
5
Trotwood woman indicted for injury crash during pursuit in Dayton

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top