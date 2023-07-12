Dayton man jailed in child pornography case

A Dayton man is serving a 30-day jail term following his conviction in a child pornography case.

John Leonard Rinehart, 25, was booked Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail as part of his sentence after pleading guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department began investigating Rinehart after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Rinehart uploaded and downloaded child sexual assault material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rinehart originally also was indicted for eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, but those charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Judge Timothy O’Connell also ordered up to five years of probation and designated Rinehart a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days with his local sheriff’s office for 25 years.

Rinehart is able to serve his jail sentence incrementally at the discretion of his probation officer, court records show.