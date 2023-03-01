Dayton man faces more than a dozen child pornography charges

A Dayton man indicted Monday is facing more than a dozen child pornography charges.
John Leonard Rinehart, 24, was arrested on a warrant and booked Wednesday morning into the Montgomery County Jail following his indictment by a county grand jury for eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The Dayton Police Department began investigating Rinehart after a detective received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Rinehart allegedly uploaded and downloaded child sexual assault material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Rinehart was scheduled to be arraigned March 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
