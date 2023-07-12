Dayton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

A Dayton man pleaded guilty this week to five child sexual abuse-related charges.

Cory Christopher Wolfe, 32, will be sentenced Aug. 8 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after a teen girl told her mother she had been abused sexually, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wolfe faces up to five years in prison on each sexual battery charge, plus five years of probation. The gross sexual imposition charges are punishable by up to 18 months in prison on each count, according to plea documents.

Wolfe also will be designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life once he is released from prison.

He remains free on bail while awaiting sentencing.