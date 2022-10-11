dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man wanted after indictment in child sex case

Crime & Law
By
13 minutes ago

An arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old Dayton man indicted Tuesday in a felony child sex case.

Cory Christopher Wolfe is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreMiamisburg man indicted in child pornography case

He was indicted by a county grand jury for three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.

The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after a girl, now 15, told her mother she had been abused sexually, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Other News
1
Man indicted in shooting during relative’s burial at Jefferson View...
2
Miamisburg man indicted in child pornography case
3
Friend of victims, neighbors testify in West Chester quadruple homicide...
4
Ex-New Miami softball coach pleads guilty to sex charges involving...
5
Riverside man indicted on 100+ sex abuse, child pornography charges

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top