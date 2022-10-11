Dayton man wanted after indictment in child sex case

An arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old Dayton man indicted Tuesday in a felony child sex case.
Cory Christopher Wolfe is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He was indicted by a county grand jury for three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.
The case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after a girl, now 15, told her mother she had been abused sexually, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
