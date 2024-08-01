Dayton man pleads guilty in Sugarcreek road rage shooting

According to court documents, Pyle agreed to pay $4,335.33 in restitution, and to forfeit a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, two magazines and live rounds.

Pyle could be sentenced to two to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. On release, he will also be on probation for between 18 months and three years, court documents said.

The charges reach back to an incident on Feb. 9, when Sugarcreek Twp. police responded to the Wilmington Pike Cracker Barrel on a weapons complaint. A woman told police she was taking the I-675 North entrance ramp from Wilmington Pike, and a Ford ZX2 entered the ramp at the same time to her right, according to a report.

The two cars continued side by side until the lanes merged, where the lane that the Ford was in ended. The Ford reportedly drove into the emergency lane to avoid a crash and then followed her, weaving in and out of traffic.

“While she continued driving, the gray car drove up next to her, to which the driver stated, ‘You are going to die today!’ and fired two shots at her,” the report read. The driver of the Ford was later identified as Pyle.

One of the shots hit the front passenger door of the woman’s car, the report said. Investigators later found a bullet fragment on the front passenger floorboard.

A man who reportedly witnessed the incident gave police dash camera footage, and in a police statement confirmed what the woman said happened.